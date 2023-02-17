Workers in Leisure & Leisure Are Scoring Big

Welch, Minn. -- Leisure and hospitality is the state's fastest growing industry, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The leisure and hospitality sector includes jobs like restaurants, bars, hotels and casinos.
Aaron Seehusen, the public relations manager at Treasure Island Resort & Casino, says there will be a hiring event this upcoming Tuesday. He says the casino has a huge need. So, if you're looking for a job, head to Treasure Island.
"We do have a big need right now," Seehusen says. "We're hiring for pretty much all positions. Focusing on cooks - trying to get our buffet up and running."
