WINTER WEATHER: Advisories issued for accumulating snowfall on Tuesday

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Tuesday as snow will move in across Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Snow accumulations of 1-3" seems likely for most areas, with potentially as much as 2-5" closer to the Mississippi River and into Wisconsin. East winds of 10-25 mph may cause some blowing snow and reduced visibility during the afternoon and evening on Tuesday.
Use caution if you plan to travel on Tuesday as roads may become partially or fully snow covered at times. Stay with KIMT News 3 for continued updates on the winter weather.