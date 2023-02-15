Winter activities starting to melt away

PINE ISLAND, MINN--Many outdoor activities around this time of year are totally dependent on weather conditions. With temperatures warming and snow melting-- ice skates stay on the racks, skiers aren't able to use the hiking trails, and volunteers find themselves having no ice rinks to prepare.
In Pine Island, the ice skating rink is a popular attraction, and the city finds itself hosting an annual Winterfest event at the end of January.
Pine Island City Council member, Mike Hildenbrand says volunteers typically find themselves having to maintain the ice rink when melting and freezing weather conditions causes a build up of snow and ice.
“You know, you try to budget for, when will the ice rink start and how long will it last , and how many days of operation will we have and you're just at the mercy of mother nature for cold weather,” he says.
In between season, members of the community head indoors to hit the restaurants and even bowling for winter enjoyment, Hildenbrand says.
He says many businesses benefit from the cold weather.
“Just that Minnesota winter economy, it really relies on the cold and the snow, you know? Our bowling alley restaurant Trailhead Grill , they're right on the snowmobile trail. I know they rely on snowmobile traffic for some of that winter business as well,” he says.
Hildenbrand says despite the impact, the city often works around the setbacks and plans ahead to bring in events and festivals that draw people into town.