What is the key to managing school stress? Mental health is a big part of it

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The fall semester is in full swing. As students are settling into their school routine, that school stress is setting in.
Rochester Public School Counselor Casie Nauman said it seems to have been a pretty smooth transition for the students back to the classrooms this year.
When it comes to students managing any stressors or anxiety - a routine is good for them, Nauman said, and being back in person has lifted motivation for the students and staff.
Mental health is something important to be taking care of.
"Anyone - no matter your age - it's important to take care of your mental health in addition to your physical health," said Nauman. "It's sort of understated sometimes how important exercise is, sleep, eating...these are things we know adolescents often skip because they don't feel like they can cram everything during their day because they're so busy and they have other things they want to do. But these are the things that are most important."
Nauman said it's important for students to be disciplined when it comes to school work - but to also make time to enjoy the fun parts of school.
"The phone is a distraction. Be disciplined enough to put it away for 30 minutes and give yourself a five minutes break or whatever it might be," said Nauman. "Same with all of those other things to like the sleep, and eating and laughing! You have to. We have so many students that are super disciplined when it comes to their academics but then they don't realize that they're missing out on all these other things that they need to be well-rounded individuals that are going to function."
Nauman said there's been a very high attendance rate for football games this year with students getting back in the swing of in-person events.