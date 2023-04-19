Watch: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz delivers State of the State Apr 19, 2023 Apr 19, 2023 Updated 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz acknowledges the crowd at the DFL election night party after winning reelection against Republican challenger Scott Jensen, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Abbie Parr Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KIMT News 3 Local Austin woman injured in two-vehicle collision Updated Dec 2, 2021 Local Local law enforcement puts on crisis intervention training Updated Mar 2, 2023 Minnesota How Fast Minnesota’s Economy is Growing Updated Feb 11, 2023 News Rochester driver in Wabasha County collision Jun 3, 2022 Archive Hagedorn telephone town hall highlights Veteran Affairs issues Updated Dec 2, 2021 Minnesota No. 17 Minnesota routs Maryland 52-10 to stay unbeaten Updated Dec 5, 2021 Recommended for you