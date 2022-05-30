Veterans gather for groundbreaking of new Byron memorial

Byron, Minn.- Veterans joined the Byron community on Monday for a groundbreaking of a new memorial.
The new memorial will be located off of 10th Ave NE right next to the McDonald's.
It will honor the men and women who served our country to support the freedoms we have today. Once complete it will give the community members a chance to see the names of some of the veterans who fought and gave their lives for us.
After five years of planning, members of the Byron American Legion and the city's mayor Daryl Glassmaker finally broke ground on it. The idea came from Karl Dewaard, the commander of the Byron American Legion. Dewaard got the idea after seeing veterans memorials in nearby cities.
"My inspiration came about five years ago with a circle being at focal point and a pathway was a benefit. It had to be different from other memorials and one that would draw you in saying come take a look at this country's local heroes."
The memorial is estimated to cost $300,000 to build. Anyone interested in donating to it can click here.