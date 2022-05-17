Vehicle located after 2 tow truck workers injured in hit and run on I-35 in southern Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. - Two tow truck operators were struck by a vehicle on I-35 on Monday morning, and the vehicle has been located, authorities said Tuesday.
The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened just before 2 a.m. at milemarker 74 when the tow truck operators were working in the left lane to remove a vehicle.
"Vehicle involved in hit-and-run has been located. This is an open and active investigation. Updates will be posted when available. Both workers suffered non-life-threatening injuries," the state patrol said Tuesday.