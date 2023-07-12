 Skip to main content
Two semis crash and closed southbound I-35 for several hours in Rice County

  • Updated
I35 crash

Photo courtesy MnDOT. 

FARIBAULT, Minn. – The State Patrol has released more information on a collision involving two semis that closed down southbound I-35 in Rice County for several hours.

It happened just before noon near mile marker 62.  A 2015 Peterbilt truck and trailer crashed with a 2021 Volvo truck and trailer.  The names of the drivers have not been released but the Peterbilt driver is described as a 65-year-old man from Topeka, Kansas, and the Volvo semi driver is a 79-year-old man from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Faribault Fire Department, North Ambulance & Aircare, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted with this accident.

 
Southbound I-35 is closed near Faribault due to a crash. This could be closed until later this afternoon, MnDOT said. The estimation for re-opening is 4 p.m.
 
You can follow updates from MnDOT here. 

 

 
 
 

