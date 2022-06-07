Trading four wheels for two: biking to combat increase in gas prices

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Gas prices continue to rise and the more you fill up that gas tank, the emptier your wallet gets.
The national average cost of a gallon of gas is $4.86 and the average in Olmsted County is $4.63.
Rochester residents are paying a pretty penny at the pumps and this has caused some stir in people finding alternate ways to get around.
Biking has been a big one.
"You can go get groceries, you can take the kids. I've got four kids - I can put them all in the cargo bike and we have a great time," said New Spin Bicycle Shop Owner Nate Nordstrom. "And I can even put groceries in the back. It blurs the line between bike recreation and actual transportation."
Nordstrom said he has seen an increase based on warmer weather and gas prices. He expects the numbers to increase even more with temperatures in the 80s this week.
And while many people are trying to find ways to save money at the pump, he said bikes have more than one benefit.
"Bikes in general, there's no gas involved - so it's just a lot cheaper," said Nordstrom. "No insurance, no gas. Does it work in all scenarios? Not necessarily. But again, e-bikes is where it starts to blur the line a lot more because a cargo bike - for example - you can haul upwards of 3-400 pounds on a bike. And because of that assist, you're still getting a workout but it's as if that weight is not even there. The motor basically takes care of all of the weight, and you're just pedaling a bike."
Nordstrom said sales of electric bikes have especially gone through the roof.
"You can go a lot further, wind is not a problem anymore, hills aren't a problem," said Nordstrom. "It becomes much more of a legitimate car replacement. They're also just a lot of fun. But, going across town becomes realistic. Depending on where you live, the trail system in Rochester is very good. There's over 85 miles of trails."
Nordstrom said anyone who is interested in testing out a manual or electronic bike can do so at his shop - free of cost - to see if its a good fit for them.