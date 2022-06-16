Suspect identified after manhunt, shelter in place in SE Minnesota

ST. CHARLES, Minn. – The man accused of causing a manhunt and a shelter in place order in Winona County has been identified.
Bryan Edward Anderson, 26 of Red Wing, is being held in the Winona County Detention Center. He’s facing charged of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, possession of burglary tools, fleeing an officer on foot, driving after revocation, speeding, suspicion of DWI, several traffic violations, and violating his probation.
St. Charles police say they tried to pull Anderson over at 11:48 am after he blew through a stop sign and nearly hit a patrol car. Anderson then allegedly then fled the scene to the 700 block of Meadow View Drive. A shelter in place order was issued because police said they did not know what they were dealing with at the time.
St. Charles police say they took Anderson into custody with the help of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office. He was apparently hiding in a wooded area just west from the St. Charles city limits on 15th Street SE in Olmsted County. Police say a Dover resident spotted Anderson walking on the gravel road and called law enforcement.
Previous story below
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - A manhunt in St. Charles has resulted in no arrests after police searched for more than 3 hours to locate a male suspect.
St. Charles Police Chief Jose Pelaez said officers conducted a traffic stop around 11:48 a.m. after a male suspect blew by a stop sign, narrowly missing a squad car. Pelaez said the driver then fled the scene to the 700 block of Meadow View Drive, before taking off on foot. Pelaez said the department issued a shelter in place because law enforcement officials were unaware of what they were dealing with at the time. Olmsted County, Winona County, Lewiston PD and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted in the search.
Pelaez said law enforcement does not believe there is a threat to public safety. Pelaez said to keep an eye out for a white male, with a slender build that is around 6ft tall, wearing a black t shirt and jean shorts.