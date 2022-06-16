Suspect arrested after manhunt in SE Minnesota

ST. CHARLES, Minn. – Police say a suspect has been taken into custody after a manhunt in Winona County.
The St. Charles Police Department says it has taken a suspect into custody with the help of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was apparently hiding in a wooded area just west from the St. Charles city limits on 15th Street SE in Olmsted County. Police say an area resident spotted the suspect walking on the gravel road and called law enforcement.
Police say the suspect escaped from a traffic stop around that took place 11:48 am. He allegedly blew through a stop sign and narrowly missed hitting a squad car, then fled the scene to the 700 block of Meadow View Drive.
Previous story below
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - A manhunt in St. Charles has resulted in no arrests after police searched for more than 3 hours to locate a male suspect.
Pelaez said the department issued a shelter in place because law enforcement officials were unaware of what they were dealing with at the time. Olmsted County, Winona County, Lewiston PD and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted in the search.
Pelaez said law enforcement does not believe there is a threat to public safety. Pelaez said to keep an eye out for a white male, with a slender build that is around 6ft tall, wearing a black t shirt and jean shorts.