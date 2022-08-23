State of Minnesota announces hike in minimum wage starting in 2023

The state of Minnesota announced Tuesday that its minimum wage rates will move to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 for other state minimum wage workers.
The current large-employer minimum wage, $10.33, will increase by 26 cents to $10.59. Other state minimum wages, including the small-employer, youth and training wages, as well as the summer work travel exchange visitor program wage, which are all currently $8.42, will increase by 21 cents to $8.63. These increases are both 2.5%.
"This increase is designed to help minimum-wage workers keep up with inflation to better provide for themselves and their families," said Nicole Blissenbach, DLI temporary commissioner.