State lawmaker Pierson will run for Hagedorn's seat

A state lawmaker is joining the crowded field to replace Rep. Jim Hagedorn in Washington.
Rep. Nels Pierson, a Republican who serves District 26B, announced Friday that he will be running for Minnesota’s First Congressional District.
“The citizens in the counties, cities, and townships of the old and the new 1st Congressional District are my family, friends, neighbors, and I’ve known them well,” said Nels Pierson. “As a state legislator, I’ve worked in a collaborative way to pass the priorities of southern Minnesota. Similarly, as president of a construction company, I’ve worked with developers and builders to find solutions to get jobs done.”
Hagedorn had been battling cancer prior to his death at age 59.
The following people have announced they plan to pursue the seat:
- Bob "Again" Carney Jr. (R)
- Ken Navitsky (R)
- Richard W. Painter (DFL)
- Jeff Ettinge (DFL)
- Brad Finstad (R)
- Jeremy Munson (R)
- Kevin Kocina (R)
- Richard B. Reisdorf (Legal Marijuana Now)
- Nels Pierson (R)