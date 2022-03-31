Starting Friday, Minnesota to put pause on poultry sales and exhibitions

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Board of Animal Health on Thursday announced the 31-day pause of poultry sales and exhibitions effective Friday.
State Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson says the temporary pause is necessary to stop the spread of the current H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreak in Minnesota’s turkey population, which poses a high risk to poultry but low risk to humans.
“Viruses like HPAI need hosts to continue to spread,” Thompson said. “It’s our job to stop the spread of disease. Unfortunately, in this situation we feel one of the best things we can do for the health of all birds in Minnesota is to take a pause on poultry events through May 1.”
The ban includes all poultry community sales, swaps, fairs, exhibitions and “other events where poultry and susceptible birds are brought together,” the animal health board said.