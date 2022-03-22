Southeastern Minnesota woman shares her concerns for her Ukrainian family: 'Beyond horrific'

MANKATO, Minn. - We're continuing to share the experiences of community members living with family in Ukraine during the Russian invasion.
Ukrainian born Viktoriia Grimm now resides in Mankato but she has family members living in dangerous areas of Ukraine.
"My family is in occupied territory right now," she explained. "Basically right now I still have contact with them. The greatest fear is I won't have that anymore. That's the biggest fear, is losing my family."
She says their conversations have turned from simply asking, "How are you?" to trying to make sure they're still alive.
Grimm said, "I try to speak to them every day. Before my morning started with a morning coffee and finding something funny to watch to make your mood happy but right now it's just to make sure my family is safe."
Grimm moved to the U.S. thirteen years ago, and originally spent time living in Austin, but she says her ties to Ukraine are stronger than ever.
"The situation I would say is beyond horrific. The devastation to people, my family, my friends. Basically life changed in the one moment," she said.
Grimm's father, brother, cousins and other relatives are living in several cities scattered across Ukraine. That includes her aunt who she says refuses to leaver her job at a bakery in Kyiv because she wants to support her people.
"She's making the necessities, bread, to make sure people have food and while she's not working at night she goes to the bomb shelters to try and stay safe," said Grimm. "So, she's my true hero."
Despite current difficulties she's hopeful the spirit of her Ukrainian family and people will persevere.
She added, "I'm trying to help as much as I can or try to sometimes just to talk to them and give them the hope of everything will be okay - I truly believe everything will be okay."
Grimm does say she's been thankful for the community in Austin for reaching out and showing support as well as her friends and coworkers in Mankato.