Some looking for more from the bipartisan gun reform bill

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act is the first major gun safety legislation passed by congress in nearly 30 years.
President Biden signed the gun reform bill last week and it is allotting $13 billion towards enhancing background checks, making it harder for domestic abusers to purchase firearms, and provide funding for mental health services.
This includes $750 million for crisis intervention programs.
The signing of the bill comes a little more than a month after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 21 people and a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York that killed 10 people.
Minnesota State Representative Liz Boldon is a former co-leader of the Rochester chapter of Moms Demand Action and said she feels grateful a bill like this was finally signed, but there is still more she wants to see done.
"One thing I would like to see is universal background checks," said Rep. Boldon. "If someone is buying a firearm, they should have a background check. I will say, I share that view with the vast majority of Minnesotans and Americans. That is just a very common sense provision that most people agree that we should be doing - so that's another thing I would like to see happen."
The bill requires people 18 to 21 to undergo enhanced background checks, and closes the 'boyfriend loophole' - which states that if you have assaulted a partner you cannot purchase or own a gun for five years.
In 2020, suicides accounted for more than half of U.S. gun deaths, according to Pew Research.
"Here in Minnesota, especially, gun violence often looks like suicide for us here in Minnesota," said Rep. Boldon. "There are a number of ways gun violence effects peoples' lives and touches peoples' lives - so, I do think this bill will save lives. And certainly for folks here in Minnesota, as well."
The National Rifle Association said it opposes the bill, saying it infringes upon the rights of Americans.
KIMT News 3 also reached out to Senator Carla Nelson, Rep. Nels Pierson, and Rep. Duane Quam who were all unavailable for comment.