Sheriff's office: Kayaker finds body near Red Wing in Mississippi River

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - A kayaker reported finding a male body in the Mississippi River on Sunday north of Diamond Bluff.
The body was located in what would typically be an inland area but was currently flooded because of the high water on the river.
“The body had been the water for an undetermined amount of time. No positive identification of the body has been made at this time. The Medical Examiner will be doing an autopsy and will assist in the identification of the body,” the sheriff’s office said.