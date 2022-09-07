Sheriff: Impaired drivers involved in 2 of 3 weekend pursuits in Dodge Co.

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - Over Labor Day weekend, deputies in Dodge County were involved in three pursuits, two of which involved an intoxicated driver.
Details are as follows:
On Monday, Sept. 5 - A vehicle traveled around 100 miles per hour on Highway 14 and fled into Steele County and into Owatonna.
The man, Robert Morgan, 39, from Faribault, was arrested and charged with fleeing, 5th-degree drug possession and careless driving. Narcotic impairment was a factor in this incident.
Sunday, Sept. 4 - After a report of a suspected intoxicated man driving an ATM, the man fled before a deputy could pull next to the vehicle near 680th St.
The driver, Hunter Pfeifer, 21, of Blooming Prairie, refused a breath test and is facing charges of fleeing, 4th-degree DWI and failing to keep to the right.
Saturday, Sept. 3 - A vehicle with expired registration entered Highway 14 and reached more than 100 miles per hour, the man fled on foot and ran into a bean field. Authorities searched for 90 minutes and the person was not located. However, he has been positively identified and multiple charges are pending.