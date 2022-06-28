 Skip to main content
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 9 p.m. for parts of SE Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 PM CDT Tuesday. This includes portions of southeastern Minnesota and into Wisconsin. Scattered strong thunderstorms are expected to develop and may pose a risk for large hail (quarter size or larger) and damaging wind gusts (60+ MPH). Areas further south into Iowa may see the watch extended later this afternoon as storms move into northeast Iowa. Be sure to stay weather aware and watch for changing weather conditions.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Areas Affected: Anoka; Chisago; Dakota; Dodge; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Olmsted; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Wabasha; Washington; Winona

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANOKA CHISAGO DAKOTA DODGE GOODHUE HENNEPIN ISANTI OLMSTED RAMSEY RICE SCOTT WABASHA WASHINGTON WINONA

