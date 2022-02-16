Sen. Smith continuing her effort to increase internet access to rural Minnesotans

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how important high-speed, affordable, and reliable internet access is.
And while congress has dedicated billions of dollars to bringing broadband service to all Americans, some people in rural areas – still lack access to broadband service.
Over 170,000 Minnesotans don't have access to reliable internet.
Senator Tina Smith introduces a bill that aims to help effectively connect more Minnesotans with broadband service.
The bipartisan bill would improve coordination between federal agencies that are distributing the funding to save taxpayers money.
Sen. Smith tells KIMT News 3 she is looking forward to getting USDA broadband money out to communities that have no service at all.
The idea for this bill comes from local telecommunication companies and local co-ops that provide broadband service in rural communities struggling with federal funding.
“If you need access to the internet at decent speeds in order to do your homework, or in order to work your job remotely, or if you're a farmer and you need access to keep your books or precision agriculture, that's what this is all about,” explains Sen. Smith.
She says the bill is part of a broader effort to connect rural areas to fast internet.
“I’ve heard so many stories from Minnesotans that struggle because they don't have this access, and it's just why I work so hard on it. I've been working on this since I was lieutenant governor of Minnesota and now in the senate, and I'm going to keep working until we get every household connected.”
Smith says the infrastructure bill Biden signed into law is also going to help get every household in Minnesota connected.