Sen. Carla Nelson reveals breast cancer diagnosis

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Senator Carla Nelson shares a personal and recent diagnosis.
Sen. Nelson shared in a video statement she was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer back in December.
Because of her family history, she asked her doctor for an advanced breast cancer screening.
They found it was in its earliest stage and after a lumpectomy and several radiation treatments, she is cancer free.
Sen. Nelson says she is incredibly thankful and emphasizes the importance of early detection.
“It worries me to think about women, who just like me, I'd skipped my mammogram too during the pandemic. And many women have. I encourage every woman to get the necessary screenings. Talk to your doctor,” she says.
Sen. Nelson is working on a bill that will require insurance to pay for breast cancer screenings. “We need to do that, it is the right thing to do. Patients should not have to forego what can be life saving, life-changing treatment because insurance thinks they know better than the doctors.”
The bill is in the process of waiting for a hearing.