Sen. Amy Klobuchar tours local brewery

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - US Sen. Amy Klobuchar toured the South x Southeast Brewing Co. today in Pine Island to promote small businesses in our region.
South x Southeast, founded in 2020, is a local microbrewery that has made great strides in a short amount of time.
Founded by two women, Tessa Leung and Ann Fahy-Gust, the owners have escalated their operation quite a lot since they first opened their doors.
With a mission statement to become the number one brewery in Southeast Minnesota, they've already expanded to include beers in regional restaurants, bars and liquor stores.
Sen. Klobuchar enjoyed a "Frontage Road Stout" during her visit as she reflected on the importance of local businesses like these.
"We want to promote this business," Klobuchar said. "I've worked hard in Washington to make sure that small brewers get better tax treatment. We made some changes because they were being treated the same as the big guys, and that's ridiculous."
A proponent for small Minnesota businesses, Sen. Klobuchar's visit was welcomed wholeheartedly as the owners showed her around, alluding to much of their ambitions moving forward.
If you are interested in stopping by South x Southeast Brewing Co, more information is available at www.sxsebrewingmn.com.