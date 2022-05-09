SE Minnesota woman charged with murder in connection to 2003 case where child was found in lake

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southeast to South winds sustained at 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Iowa. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Driving may be difficult on east west oriented roadways, especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&