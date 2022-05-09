SE Minnesota woman charged with murder in connection to 2003 case where child was found in lake

RED WING, Minn. - A 50-year-old woman has been arrested for second-degree murder in connection to a baby who was found in a lake in 2003.
Jennifer Matter, 50, of Belvidere Township, was recently identified through DNA as the child’s mother.
A second child, a newborn baby girl found deceased in November of 1999 in the Mississippi River near Red Wing, was also determined to be Matter’s child.
"The tenacity of several investigators in our office to obtain justice for these babies and the perseverance by our community who assisted us in finding answers have led us here today,” Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly said. “We pray today’s arrest and charges provide some closure to all of those affected."
“Genetic genealogy and Rapid DNA testing were both employed to develop a break in the case and then quickly confirm the identity of the babies’ mother,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said. “These kinds of scientific advances that can aid investigations are happening all the time. That is why it is so important to never give up on any unsolved case.”
“I want to recognize the persistence, hard work, and dedication of our law enforcement professionals who have put so much of themselves into solving this case,” Goodhue County Attorney Stephen O’Keefe said.
Matter is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.