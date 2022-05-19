SE Minnesota man shows up to retrieve vehicle from impound lot, is arrested after 5 pounds of meth found

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. - A man who showed up to retrieve his vehicle from the Wabasha County impound lot found himself in more trouble when he was informed that the vehicle had been searched and 5 pounds of meth was located.
Michael Mattison, 46, of Lake City, left a vehicle on a county road for several days prior to trying to pick up.
He “was unaware that since the vehicle had been in the county’s custody it had been searched pursuant to a warrant. During that search, law enforcement, including members of Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team, found 4.96 pounds of methamphetamine and approximately $1,800.00 in cash,” authorities said.
“That is a significant amount to be found in Wabasha County,” said Captain Curt Struwe of the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office. He went on to note “that amount of meth has the ability to affect many lives here in Southeast Minnesota.”
Mattison was charged with two counts of Controlled Substance Crime in the First Degree. On May 19, 2022 the defendant came on for his first court appearance bail was set at $200,000. The next hearing is set for June 7.
“What is alarming,” said Wabasha County Attorney Karrie Kelly “is not just the large quantities of meth, but also the frequency. This is the second case my office has charged in just the past few months involving multiple pounds of methamphetamine.”