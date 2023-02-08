School buses in Minnesota getting $1.4M for stop arm cameras

ST. PAUL, Minn. - School bus safety in Minnesota is getting a huge shot in the arm.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety announced Tuesday that nearly $1.4 million in grants will help keep students safe as they get on and off school buses.
Phase four grants, the latest iteration of the stop arm camera grant project, go to 19 schools and transportation companies. Grant applicants provided support letters from local law enforcement agencies, an outreach plan and demonstrated need by sharing violation numbers from the last two years.
In addition to enforcement, the project funds education and awareness efforts to encourage drivers to obey the law and stop for buses with flashing lights and stop arms extended. The cameras provided through the project will help schools and law enforcement find the violators and hold them accountable.
“Drivers need to pay attention and not let impatience get the best of them near a school bus picking up or dropping off kids,” said OTS Director Mike Hanson. “Driving distracted or thinking you can quickly drive around a bus could kill or seriously injure a child. What a horrific, easily preventable consequence. Drive smart and help keep our youngest Minnesotans safe.”