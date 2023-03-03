Salt and Light Partners holds inaugural Hearts for Heroes fundraiser

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- As the Executive Director of Salt and Light Partners, George Beech says,--the first responders need a first responder.
The nonprofit hosted an inaugural gala is raising money to support Rochester first responders.
In order to be that support, Beech says the goal of Heart for Heroes is to raise more than $75,000 to expand the nonprofit’s reach to law enforcement and safety personnel.
For these service members who often battle with tough circumstances on the job,, Salt and Light Partners offers emotional and spiritual support.
At the event, some of the attendees said there's nothing more difficult than delivering traumatic news to community members.
Rochester Chief of Police, Jim Franklin says, “If you think about our operational environment, we're always responding to trauma, tragedy, or crisis.--and that takes it's toll on first responders."
Beech shared his thoughts on the circumstances many personnel face, saying they deal with the “unimaginable” with such care and compassion
"We want to show them hope. That when things are really dark, there's somebody they can turn to. Somebody they can lean on, somebody they can trust and that's our chaplains.", he says.
Since Salt and Light's founding in 2021, they have been serving more than 1,500 first responders and community members in Rochester.
More than 60 local business also donated sponsorship dollars and items for auctioning at the gala.