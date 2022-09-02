Running for Ukraine: 4k Run & Walk

Rochester, MN -- Two high schoolers in the med city are just 16 days away from their Run for "Ukraine 4k Walk & Run," and it's happening at Soldier's Field Park.
This will be the second humanitarian event they've hosted here in town.
Last year, Cooper Gamble and Marc Zoghby raised nearly $7000 for those affected by the explosion that killed more than 150 people in Lebanon.
Zoghby's family's from Lebanon. There was an emotional connection that made him want to help those who lost everything.
"I had the connection with Lebanon," Zogbhy said. "That was obviously very meaningful to me."
Both Gamble and Zagbhy say the goal isn't to raise money for Ukraine but also to raise awareness about what's happening.
Gamble says last year's event was well received. They ran into some issues leading into the event, but overall, it was a successful afternoon.
"Last really seemed to be received well. We sort of ran into a few hiccups trying to get students to sign up. Just, you know, the cost and busyness. Overall, I think people really appreciated the sentiment, and it brought the community together."
Other co-organizers of the event are Xavier Laack and William Laudon.
If you would like to sign up for this year's event -- you can head to this link to sign up.