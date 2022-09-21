RPD: Reported shooting at Rochester Lourdes was a spoof, came from internet-based number

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A reported shooting that prompted a massive law enforcement presence at Lourdes High School was the result of an internet-based swatting call.
Law enforcement said at a press conference Wednesday morning that the call was a swatting incident and no shooting or injuries occurred.
RPD says the call came in just after 10 a.m.
“We know that the call was internet-based, and it was a real person’s voice,” RPD Chief Jim Franklin said.
Authorities said the day will go on as normal for students but they will be given the option to leave with their parents.
The report of an active shooter at Lourdes High School has been determined to be a false report. We are aware of other similar situations of false reports across the county. #RochMN #OlmstedCounty pic.twitter.com/JRcVt3FEkd— Olmsted Sheriff MN (@OlmstedSheriff) September 21, 2022
The Minnesota BCA contacted local law enforcement and said other similar incidents were reported around Minnesota. Uniformed officers also responded to other local schools out of caution.
The area code where the call came from was not local.
“Just a huge sigh of relief that nobody was hurt,” Franklin said. “We very rapidly deployed officers into the school and they were able to asses that there was not a threat. Out of an abundance of caution, we still formed multiple units.”
While this was happening, Mayo High School reported that someone saw a person in a vehicle in a parking lot with a gun. At that point, Mayo went into lockdown.
“We have confirmed that the vehicle and person observed by the student was a law enforcement officer responding to Lourdes who briefly stopped near Mayo High School,” RPS said in a statement. “We are extremely pleased with the student who reported the situation to building leaders. We are all safer when individuals say something when they see something.”