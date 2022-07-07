Rochester's Silver Lake Pool sees busy first week after a delayed open

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Silver Lake Swimming Pool has been open nearly a week after some delayed opens due to maintenance.
Despite some inclement weather off and on the pool has seen some fairly busy days.
Ben Boldt, Recreation Supervisor, for Rochester Parks and Rec says so far they haven't run into any issues.
“Just looking forward to having the community come out and enjoy the pools. We try to make them accessible, do the best we can with the amenities we have available.”
The city is in the planning phase of adding to Silver Lake Park and Soldiers Field Park in the coming years.
A larger splash pad location is slated for Silver Lake Pool.
“We're trying to do what we can within the constraints of the budget and those kind of things, but also want to be responsive to the community needs that we have in the growing city of Rochester,” adds Boldt.
Last month Rochester city council provided some funding to reduce admissions, 3 dollars for adults and 2 dollars for students.
Swim lessons are set to start back up at Silver Lake Pool within the next two weeks. They will be open through August.