Rochester Public Schools approves stocking Narcan

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools has approved a policy to carry Narcan in schools to aid in preventing opioid-related overdoses.
Narcan, or naloxone, is a life-saving medication that quickly reverses the effects of opioids like fentanyl, oxycodone, and codeine.
As the opioid epidemic continues to be a public health crisis, the timing could not be better as the district has seen an increase in suspected overdoses in local high school students.
The policy was approved following a partnership with the Steve Rummler Hope Network, an organization dedicated to helping patients with chronic pain and fighting opioid addiction.
The organization put forth a standing order so that the school district is able to access naloxone free of charge.
The Minnesota Good Samaritan Law is included in this policy, one which grants certain permissions to those who may witness an overdose.
"Anyone in the State of Minnesota can legally carry and administer naloxone," said Alicia House, executive director of the Steve Rummler Hope Network.
"What it also does, is it grants some criminal immunities to those people who have called 911 during an overdose," House said.
The policy permits trained staff to administer the drug when a suspected overdose arises in a school.
"It doesn't grant all criminal immunities, but it does for things like small possession charges and paraphernalia," House said. It's important to spread that information because people are still dying in the presence of somebody else."
To learn more about Narcan (naloxone) and how it is used, click here.