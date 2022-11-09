Rochester Mayor Norton on second term, goal is to 'work together as a community'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester has voted Mayor Kim Norton to serve for another term.
Mayor Norton says during the next four years she is working to make sure everyone's voice is heard when it comes to big decisions.
She says the city will continue to utilize surveys to gather the public's thoughts.
Her hope is that decisions will be driven by data which will represent the community’s values.
“I think those two things working together are going to be really positive for this community. We can talk, we can share information with why we made that decision, ‘Here's what the data said,’ because the more people know, the more people understand why decisions are made, the more trust and faith they have in government,” she explains.
She also mentions how Rochester has rebounded from the pandemic and adds she is hopeful for the future of Rochester.
Her goal for the next four years is to work together as a community.
“Things don't go the way we want them to we feel like we're not heard, but that's democracy. And there may be some things that can be done from the city, from the mayor's office, moving ahead, to make sure that there is a platform so that people understand that they're being heard and the decision that's made might be different for a reason,” she adds.
Mayor Norton beat opponent Britt Noser with a 16-point lead.