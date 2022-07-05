Rochester man, 31, accused of hit and run after rollover crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 31-year-old Rochester man is facing charges after a rollover crash that resulted in the man fleeing into a residence.
Police said it happened Sunday afternoon in the 2900 block of Kenosha Dr. NW. when Aden Aden flipped a car into the room and fled.
He’s accused of going into a home in the 2600 block before officers made contact with him before he exited through a back door and was arrested.
He claimed an animal ran in front of him, he swerved, hit a parked car and flipped.
Around 30 blue pulled were located in the vehicle.
He’s facing charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, failure to report a collision and driving after revocation.