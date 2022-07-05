 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Much of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Rochester man, 31, accused of hit and run after rollover crash

Aden Aden

Aden Aden/Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center. 

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 31-year-old Rochester man is facing charges after a rollover crash that resulted in the man fleeing into a residence.

Police said it happened Sunday afternoon in the 2900 block of Kenosha Dr. NW. when Aden Aden flipped a car into the room and fled.

He’s accused of going into a home in the 2600 block before officers made contact with him before he exited through a back door and was arrested.

He claimed an animal ran in front of him, he swerved, hit a parked car and flipped.

Around 30 blue pulled were located in the vehicle.

He’s facing charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, failure to report a collision and driving after revocation.

 

