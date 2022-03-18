Rising interest rates impact on housing market

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Federal Reserve launched a high-risk effort earlier this week to raise its benchmark short-term interest rate - signaling up to six additional rate hikes this year.
Local realtor Kelly Domaille with EXP Realty says lower price points are seeing multiple offers, leaving many buyers fighting for the same properties.
She says the housing market is projected to be in this high demand-low inventory phase throughout the year.
Though interest rates are up, she says it doesn't mean mortgage rates will raise equally.
“We are going to see raises in mortgage rates, which just changes affordability a little bit. But it's still a great time to be in the market to purchase,” says Domaille.
By bumping interest rates up, the Federal Reserve aims to slow consumer spending, in an attempt to get a grasp on inflation.
Her advice for first time homebuyers is to have patience.
“I don't think it's going to drastically affect the housing market plus we're still at historically low rates - so it's still a great time to be purchasing and refinancing and what not,” she adds.
The Fed predicts rate hikes will eventually mean higher loan rates for many consumers and businesses.