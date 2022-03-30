Residential property values in Olmsted County rise 20%

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Some homeowners are irate after learning that residential property values will increase by 20% this year.
For some homeowners, this means more value for your property but for others, especially lower income residents, it means shelving out more money to acquire housing.
Olmsted County's Director of Property Records and Licensing Mark Krupski tells KIMT that following the 2009 recession, property value increases leveled out to single digit levels before picking back up again in 2015.
However, Krupski said 2022's values are double that of 2021's, which he said were around 9% to 10%.
Residential values are not the only property area that has increased as well, according to Krupski.
Krupski said apartment properties and agriculture have also had its property values increase by more than 20%.
Because property values are evenly increasing, Krupski said he does not believe the increase in value will result in a high property tax.
Krupski said to contact Olmsted County if you believe your property classification or value assessment is wrong.
"If you think there is something wrong, whether it is the classification, which is usually not as much of an issue or if you think the value is incorrect, then there is instructions at the base of that evaluation notices on either attending in the City of Rochester, the open book meeting or they can also go to the county board of appeal and equalization and present," Krupski said.
The virtual meetings will begin on April 11 and will go until April 20.
Krupski said homeowners should bring proof, like refinancing forms, as evidence.