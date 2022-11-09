Rep. Liz Boldon on moving from Minnesota House to Senate; first DFL-controlled state since 2014

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Democrats took back control of the state legislature in Tuesday's election, giving the party complete control of state government for the first time since 2014.
KIMT spoke to Representative Liz Boldon, following her win for Minnesota State Senate, District 25, which includes portions of Rochester and Oronoco.
With the election victory, Boldon moves from the Minnesota House to the Senate.
Making sure everyone has affordable access to healthcare, climate crisis action, child care, and protecting women's right to choose are among the top issues she hopes to address in the senate.
“Right now we have a system that is focused on profits and not making sure that people can get the care that they need. That has to look different. Early childhood and child care is something that I have done a lot of work on in the House and I want to continue that in the Senate,” says Boldon.
She adds during her experience in the House the last two years, the GOP controlled Senate has been the "roadblock for passing a lot of policy the vast majority of Minnesotans want."
“Paid family medical leave is a prime example, common sense gun reform is a prime example. So we've got a slim majority in the Senate and it's not just an easy thing, but it means we can get work done for Minnesotans and I'm looking forward to that,” she expresses.
Senate Republican Majority Leader Jeremy Miller conceded the battle for the Senate in the following statement Wednesday: “We will continue to fight for keeping life affordable for working Minnesotans and seniors, safer communities and support for law enforcement, and more opportunities for students to be successful in the classroom and beyond."