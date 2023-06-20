Public memorial for Madeline Kingsbury to be held Sunday

WINONA, Minn. - A public memorial for Madeline Kingsbury will take place Sunday at Winona State University’s McGowan Gym.
Kingsbury went missing after dropping off her children on March 31. Her body was found on June 7 in a wooded area near Highway 43 just north of Mabel.
The father of her children, Adam Fravel, has been charged with her murder.
The doors to McGowan Gym will open at noon and the service will be live streamed here.
Police have not disclosed a cause of death. Kingsbury's parents have been caring for the children, ages 2 and 5, since she went missing.
A criminal complaint said that after a friend reported Kingsbury missing, Fravel told police that they had recently decided to separate and she was seeing someone else. The complaint said a friend of Kingsbury had seen Fravel be violent with her in the past.
Winona Police Chief Tom Williams estimated that around 2,000 people had joined in the search for Kingsbury, and police investigated hundreds of tips. Authorities said Thursday that digital evidence, including phone and computer records, helped lead to the discovery of the body.
Authorities had searched the same area earlier but the body was “covered and concealed in such a manner that she was not visible,” Williams said. The criminal complaint said Kingsbury's body was wrapped in a bed sheet with tape around it.
The body was found a few miles from where relatives of Fravel own property, Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge said.
Body found, father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children charged with her murder.
Timeline: Missing Madeline Kingsbury
Fravel says he had no nothing to do with Kingbury’s disappearance.
Criminal complaint: Fravel had history of domestic violence.