Public memorial for Madeline Kingsbury to be held Sunday

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday across
southeast Minnesota.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an
environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic
Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-
level ozone. These pollutants will be transported by southerly winds
from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.

Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours
when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone
will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight. Ozone
levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI)
category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across
southeast Minnesota. The alert area includes Rochester and Winona.
In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Public memorial for Madeline Kingsbury to be held Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Madeline Jane Kingsbury web

Madeline Jane Kingsbury

WINONA, Minn. - A public memorial for Madeline Kingsbury will take place Sunday at Winona State University’s McGowan Gym.

Kingsbury went missing after dropping off her children on March 31. Her body was found on June 7 in a wooded area near Highway 43 just north of Mabel.

The father of her children, Adam Fravel, has been charged with her murder.

The doors to McGowan Gym will open at noon and the service will be live streamed here. 

Police have not disclosed a cause of death. Kingsbury's parents have been caring for the children, ages 2 and 5, since she went missing.

Parking map

A criminal complaint said that after a friend reported Kingsbury missing, Fravel told police that they had recently decided to separate and she was seeing someone else. The complaint said a friend of Kingsbury had seen Fravel be violent with her in the past.

Winona Police Chief Tom Williams estimated that around 2,000 people had joined in the search for Kingsbury, and police investigated hundreds of tips. Authorities said Thursday that digital evidence, including phone and computer records, helped lead to the discovery of the body.

Authorities had searched the same area earlier but the body was “covered and concealed in such a manner that she was not visible,” Williams said. The criminal complaint said Kingsbury's body was wrapped in a bed sheet with tape around it.

The body was found a few miles from where relatives of Fravel own property, Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge said.

Body found, father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children charged with her murder.

Timeline: Missing Madeline Kingsbury

Fravel says he had no nothing to do with Kingbury’s disappearance.

Criminal complaint: Fravel had history of domestic violence.

 

Recommended for you