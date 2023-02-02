Preston Veterans Home looks for new staff

The city of Preston will be seeing a new home for veterans this summer, and as construction wraps up--the next step is getting a full staff on hand. The housing facility will provide a peaceful, small-town atmosphere for the well-being of its residents.
Now to make the humble abode complete, they're looking for the right fit of workers that know how to turn a house into a home.
We spoke with the administrator of the Veterans Home, David Dunn, and he says they've already filled spots ranging from maintenance to Human Resources. As of now, the hardest positions to fill are the clinical staff.
“COVID really put a damper on getting staff on board. A lot of folks just left the healthcare industry. We're hoping that some of these new state programs--training programs, help to get nurses and get folks interested in going into nursing,” Dunn says.
Dunn says if anyone looking to build the culture of a new team , they should join the Veterans Home family.