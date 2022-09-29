Polling judges, volunteers needed as election approaches

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Volunteers and election officials are needed more than ever leading up to the general election on Nov. 8.
In Olmsted County, there has been a low voter turnout this year, with the most recent special election yielding around thirty percent of residents that are eligible to vote.
While this may come as a surprise, there is also a decreasing amount of volunteers at polling stations.
"What we find is that as we get closer to election day, we often times lose some of the judges that have volunteered their time," Rochester License and Election Manager Christiaan Cartwright said.
“So, the city is always willing and happy to receive more election judge applications," Cartwright said.
While valued and committed volunteers continue to sign on for duty, this year has been difficult in retaining polling officials.
For those interested in volunteering in your community election this year, there are only several eligibility requirements.
One must be able to vote in the state of Minnesota and adept in using English. Also, one cannot be a candidate or have ties to a candidate on the ballot, and applicants must be older than 16 years of age, if they are minors in high school.
To apply for a position this fall election, contact elections@rochestermn.gov for more information.