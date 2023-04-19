Police say three children in critical condition after Cannon Falls apartment fire

CANNON FALLS, Minn. – Three children were trapped inside an apartment that caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Cannon Falls.
Police say they responded to a 911 call of a fire with children trapped inside an apartment in the 1200 block of 1st Street N. The first officer on the scene encountered an adult female with an arm injury in front of the building. She told police three children were still inside and she had gotten cut trying to rescue them. The officer says the bedroom of the apartment seemed full of flames.
The Cannon Falls Police Department says the officer broke out windows in a second bedroom and living room to try and find the children. An ambulance worker found one child and a second was spotted close by in the living room. The window was fully cleared of glass and an ambulance worker climbed in and handed the children to first responders outside the apartment. The third child was found by a firefighter shortly after entering the apartment.
All three children and the adult female were taken by ambulance to the hospital. The children were then flown by helicopter to another hospital for specialized care. Police say the children appeared to be in critical condition when they were rescued.
The Cannon Falls Fire Department says all other residents of the apartment complex had evacuated on their own. The fire was eventually brought under control and police and the State Fire Marshal are working to determine the cause of it. Residents of all 12 units in the apartment complex are being helped to find alternate housing by the American Red Cross.
The Cannon Falls Police Department says it wants to thank the citizens that helped as well as all the additional agencies that assisted during this event including the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Red Wing Police Department, Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, State Patrol. Randolph Fire Department, Meisville Fire Department, Northfield Fire Department, Northfield Ambulance Service, Zumbrota Ambulance Service and Mayo Ambulance Service.