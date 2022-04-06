Pilot program to prevent catalytic converter thefts will expand to Greater Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise nationally since 2020. It's an expensive issue, but one the Minnesota Department of Commerce hopes it has a solution for.
In 2021, the state legislature passed a measure requiring the department to talk to law enforcement agencies about possible solutions. They identified the CatGuard label, a label placed on the catalytic converter. It's permanent and traceable by law enforcement. People who own one of the top 15 vehicles targeted by catalytic converter thieves qualify for the program. Click here for the full list and more information. Thieves target this car part because they contain precious metals they can profit off of and some types of vehicles' converters are more valuable than others.
In the current stage of the CatGuard program, the Minnesota Department of Commerce is working on getting these labels out to law enforcement agencies and autobody shops. It's mainly in the twin cities, but will be expanding to Greater Minnesota.
The goal is to prevent thieves from making money off stolen converters, because it will be easier for law enforcement to prove they're stolen. "Like if they stop somebody and they've got a catalytic converter in their car, they can take a look and say well does it have a label on it? if it has a label on it, it's easier to say that was stolen property," explains Mo Schriner, Minnesota Department of Commerce communications director.
While Southeastern Minnesota waits for this program to expand to the area, there are other ways you can DIY catalytic converter protections. For example, you can buy an engraving kit to mark your converter to make it identifiable if stolen. Another option is to paint it with an automotive exhaust spray paint in a bright color to deter thieves. Click here to read more from the International Association of Auto Theft Investigators on ways to mark your catalytic converter.
In June, the Rochester Police Department worked with three oil change businesses to paint drivers' converters.