Officials looking for information about endangered missing person in SE Minnesota

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in the eastern part of the county for more potential information about a missing person’s case.
The Winona Police Department has said that Madeline Kingsbury, 26, is classified as an endangered missing person.
Officials in Fillmore County said Monday that they are seeking video related to a dark-colored Chrysler Town and County van, signs of disturbance or any other suspicious activity.
“The timeframe in question would be from approximately 8am on 3/31 through 4pm on 4/1/23. If you notice anything suspicious, please contact the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office at 507-765-3874 (Option1),” the sheriff’s office said.