No injuries after Monday morning house fire in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- No one is injured after a house fire in Southwest Rochester early Monday morning.
The Rochester Fire Department, Rochester Police Department and Mayo Ambulance all responded to the call just before 1 a.m. Monday morning.
Flames were fully engulfing the house near the 2,000th block of Weston place.
Police say the high winds caused the fire to spread so fast and so intensely. Nearby houses were evacuated due to the dangers of flying embers.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and police say the damage is extensive.