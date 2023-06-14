No decision from judge on parental rights for children of Madeline Kingsbury

A child protection hearing occurred Wednesday morning involving the partner of Madeline Kingsbury.
Adam Fravel, who has been charged with Kingsbury’s murder, appeared via Zoom after Kingsbury’s’ parents filed a motion to suspend the child visitation rights of Fravel.
Fravel says he had no nothing to do with Kingbury’s disappearance.
Judge Mary Leahy did not take any action Wednesday and said she would like to resolve child protection issues within the separate custody case.
The judge scheduled a new child protection disposition for Aug. 10. Fravel does not have visitation rights while he is in custody, and the children are officially in custody of Winona County but are living with Kingsbury's parents.
Kingsbury went missing more than two months ago before her body was found last week north of Mabel.
Fravel was subsequently arrested and charged with her murder. The two had two children together.