No decision from judge on parental rights for children of Madeline Kingsbury

...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has expanded the Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 6 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from Canadian wildfires has moved into
Minnesota this morning. The smoke will continue slowly moving
south this afternoon and into southeast Minnesota this evening.
In addition, sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
light winds will produce an environment for Volatile Organic
Compounds (VOC) and Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) to react in the air
to produce elevated levels of ozone Wednesday afternoon. Ozone
will be elevated across the Twin Cities and Rochester during the
afternoon hours, but will decrease in the evening. Smoke will
gradually clear Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and;
to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications;
by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about;
health and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-;
land-climate/air-quality-and-health.

No decision from judge on parental rights for children of Madeline Kingsbury

  • Updated
  • 0

A child protection hearing occurred Wednesday morning involving the partner of Madeline Kingsbury.

Adam Fravel, who has been charged with Kingsbury’s murder, appeared via Zoom after Kingsbury’s’ parents filed a motion to suspend the child visitation rights of Fravel.

Body found, father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children charged with her murder.

Timeline: Missing Madeline Kingsbury

Fravel says he had no nothing to do with Kingbury’s disappearance.

Criminal complaint: Fravel had history of domestic violence.

Judge Mary Leahy did not take any action Wednesday and said she would like to resolve child protection issues within the separate custody case.

The judge scheduled a new child protection disposition for Aug. 10. Fravel does not have visitation rights while he is in custody, and the children are officially in custody of Winona County but are living with Kingsbury's parents. 

Kingsbury went missing more than two months ago before her body was found last week north of Mabel.

Fravel was subsequently arrested and charged with her murder. The two had two children together.

