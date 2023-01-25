New Minnesota bill looks at addressing catalytic converter thefts

MINNESOTA-Minnesota lawmakers introduced House File (HF) 30, which looks at imposing a number of requirements for those looking to buy or sell a catalytic converter.
HF 30 would require qualified businesses to have a permanent electronic record that includes: the time of purchase, weight of the part, a receipt of the purchase, a photocopy electronic scan of sellers proof of ID and more.
Law Enforcement would be allowed to inspect catalytic converters that are sold as well.
For possessing a catalytic converter, the bill would require people to prove it is a certified reusable part with the ID number of the car it was from.
People would also be prohibited from buying the part unless they are a registered scrap dealer.
Olmsted County's Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said he likes what is in the bill so far.
"This is just a first draft the way I get it and hopefully there will be input from law enforcement and others when it comes time to get this thing to a final right and a final vote. Definitely in the first draft it gets my endorsement and I hope we can tighten it up a little bit more but I like what they are doing," Torgerson said.
HF 30 also would impose criminal penalties for buyers or sellers that fail to follow the requirements.
You can read the full bill here.