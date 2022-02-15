New legislative maps shows eastward expansion for Congressional District One

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Minnesota State Supreme Court has handed down the states' new legislative maps on Tuesday.
Some of the states' biggest legislative boundary changes happened in Congressional District One (CD1).
CD1 added Wabasha and Goodhue County but lost the remainder of Cottonwood County, part of Rice County and Le Seur County.
KIMT News 3's Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said most of the states' growth happened in the Twin Cities, in areas Hardy said social scientists refer to as communities of color.
Hardy said the the new map changes could also pit incumbent lawmakers against each other.
"There are some incumbents now at the state level that are going to be stuck with this situation. They are either going to have to move because of the new state lines or state senate lines and then every senate district has two house districts or they are going to have to run against another incumbent," Hardy said.
Hardy said the new maps also have the potential to flip party leadership this fall.
Click here to view the new legislative maps.