New legislation may help Minnesota police recruit officers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Helping to attract candidates to a career in law enforcement is the goal behind legislation making its way through the Minnesota Senate.
Currently a Minnesota Senate committee is proposing a $1 million appropriation this year for marketing and advertising efforts.
The support something the Rochester Police Department says is always needed .
Lt. Josh Thomeson said, "Obviously any legislative support would be welcome. I think it's good to see that they're trying to be part of that solution and trying to find ways to help police departments and communities with hiring and retaining police officers.'
The department has been actively hiring officers but there's been a drop in interest given the current cultural climate.
Lt. Thomeson says nearly 20 years ago there would be 300-400 applicants for open positions but that has since dwindled down to barely enough to cover the 6-8 open positions up for grabs beginning in June.
RPD did just hire six officers according to Lt. Thomeson but the department says there's been a number of retirements that's adding to the officer deficit. It's another reason why outside support is appreciated.
He added, "There are a lot of good police officers out there and it's a profession where you can really be involved in your community, make a positive impact in the lives of those in your community and hopefully we'll kind of see that pendulum swing back the other direction a little bit."
There has been some pushback against the bill with those against it questioning the effectiveness of the campaign as well as sying the money could be better spent elsewhere.