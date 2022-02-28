New economic forecast shows an increased budget surplus for Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Minnesota Management and Budget Office released its new 2022 economic forecast on Monday that shows a more than $1.5 billion dollar surplus increase.
The MMB originally estimated the state to have a roughly $7.7 billion surplus in Nov. but recent estimates put the number at more than $9.25 million.
Both state Republicans and DFL members have committed to their plans with how to deal with the enormous surplus.
State DFL leaders are still proposing an extensive spending plan and would increase direct payments to Minnesotans to $500 per person and $1,000 for couples, according to Gov. Walz on Monday.
GOP leaders, however, believe the best response to the massive surplus is to permanently cut taxes.
Tax Chairwoman and State Sen. Carla Nelson said tax cuts will go towards every bracket.
"On our income tax, our lowest rate of income tax, you know the less money one would make, you pay at a lower rate on that amount of money. The more money you make on income, not only do you have more money to pay taxes on but you pay a higher rate on those taxes and Minnesota our lowest rate is higher than the majority of other states highest rates, so our income tax are just out of whack," Nelson said.
In addition to the bump in the states' surplus, the MMB office's economic forecast also highlights a raise in wages over the past year.
The MMB report said "the sum of all wages distributed in the state, increased 8.4 percent in 2021, the highest year over year increase in Minnesota wage and salary income since 1998."
Regarding job loss due to the pandemic, the office said roughly 98% of jobs have been recovered.
Inflation woes however have worsened in the economic outlook, with the office now predicting inflation to be at 4.5% in the state this year, compared to its Nov. 2021 outlook that estimated 3.3%.
You can read the full report here.