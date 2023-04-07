New Bird Flu cases could signal virus' return

KIMT NEWS 3 - Animal pathogen experts are on high alert as Bird Flu cases have reappeared in Minnesota.
Last Monday, a backyard flock of poultry in Le Sueur County was found to be contaminated with the virus and had to be quarantined. The incident follows reports late last month of a hawk suffering from influenza was brought to the U of M Raptor Center. The hawk died overnight. It was the first case of Bird Flu the center had seen since January.
The Minnesota Board of Animal Health considers these newest cases as part of the larger epidemic that started in 2022, despite a four-month gap between reports. This is due to the agency's response to outbreaks spanning multiple years.
This outbreak has lasted longer than others in recent memory, such as the 2015 outbreak that was contained in just a few months. The agency believes the weather had something to do with this.
"What people think happened in the end [with the 2015 epidemic] is that the warmer weather came in and the virus wasn't stable and it didn't survive that summer's dry heat," said Michael Crusan, the communications director of the Minnesota Board of Animal Health. "In 2022, what we saw happen is we had our big spike in the spring and then as the summer months came around, they virus did go away. But then when the fall came back, the virus came back with it."
Spring and fall are hotspots for outbreaks, as migrating birds can often carry disease long distances on their journeys.
The fact that these new cases are linked to the previous outbreak has experts nervous. The 2022 epidemic caused the death of over four million birds in the state and 58 million across the country either by dying from the virus or forced slaughter to stop the spread.
For the Board of Animal Health, it's too early to tell if these recent cases are a sign of something more to come.
"It's really hard to tell what the virus is going to do," Crusan said. "What we can do though, as the state responders, is prepare for the worst and hope for the best. So that's exactly what we're doing. We're preparing for those cases of 'it's in the poultry population, it's all over the state, how are we going to respond, how are we going to keep up with it,' and that's what we're prepared for."
Any owners of backyard flocks are asked to prevent wild birds from coming into contact with domesticated birds at all times.