More than a dozen Democratic members of Congress arrested in abortion rights protest in front of the Supreme Court

More than a dozen Democratic members of Congress were among those arrested by Capitol Police on Tuesday afternoon as part of an abortion rights protest in front of the Supreme Court.
Wearing specially made green bandanas with “Won’t Back Down,” they marched from the Capitol to the Court, which has been fenced off for weeks, since shortly after the leak of the draft decision overturning Roe v Wade.
Within two minutes of their arriving, police began ordering them to “cease and desist.” Instead they sat on the street, and were one by one led off by officers as they chanted, “The people, united, will never be divided.”
The US Capitol Police tweeted: “Demonstrators are starting to block First Street, NE. It is against the law to block traffic, so officers are going to give our standard three warnings before they start making arrests.”
Among those arrested: Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Barbara Lee, Jackie Speier and Sara Jacobs of California, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey, Andy Levin and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Jan Schakowsky of Illinois, Madeline Dean of Pennsylvania, Cori Bush of Missouri, and Carolyn Maloney, Nydia Velazquez and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.