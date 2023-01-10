 Skip to main content
More than $10K raised for family of SE Minnesota boy who died in snowmobile accident

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. - More than $10,00 has been raised for the family of a 12-year-old in southeastern Minnesota who died in a snowmobiling accident.

Blaze Leland Himle died Sunday afternoon after the snowmobile he was driving struck a tree.

According to the GoFundMe, Himle had a love for the outdoors.

Blaze was a fun and loving 12-year-old boy. He adored his mom and Papa. Blaze had a love for semi trucks, he could tell you everything about them. He wanted to be a truck driver like his Papa. He was very creative and could make anything out of string, wood and duck tape,” the GoFundMe said.

